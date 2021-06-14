Ghana: GJA Calls for Media Support for Green Ghana Project

11 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has called for massive media support for the Green Ghana Project, a novel initiative to plant five million trees across the country.

It said media houses should play a pivotal role in the project by saturating their airwaves and newspapers with relevant programmes, situational reports, exciting stories and well-researched features.

"The aim is to get an overwhelming majority of Ghanaians to participate in and assume ownership of the tree planting exercise", a statement signed and issued by the GJA President, Roland Affail Monney, in Accra yesterday, said.

It said the Association expected all media owners , Chief Executive Officers , editors and practitioners not only to promote the exercise but also to take an active part to green their media houses and communities.

Sustainability, it said, was key to the success of the Green Ghana Project hence the need for media practitioners all over the country to help maintain the momentum through follow up stories and programmes .

"This will inculcate in the public, especially the youth, the values of panting and nurturing trees, it said.

The statement said the success of the Green Ghana Project would be measure by the extent to which our communities are green, watersheds are protected and threats of climate change abated.

For its part, the GJA will consider instituting Special Green Ghana Awards for journalists and media houses (traditional and online) who excel in championing this environmentally vital national exercise.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X