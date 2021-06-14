Ghana: GJA Calls for Media Support for Green Ghana Project

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has called for massive media support for the Green Ghana Project, a novel initiative to plant five million trees across the country.

It said media houses should play a pivotal role in the project by saturating their airwaves and newspapers with relevant programmes, situational reports, exciting stories and well-researched features.

"The aim is to get an overwhelming majority of Ghanaians to participate in and assume ownership of the tree planting exercise", a statement signed and issued by the GJA President, Roland Affail Monney, in Accra yesterday, said.

It said the Association expected all media owners , Chief Executive Officers , editors and practitioners not only to promote the exercise but also to take an active part to green their media houses and communities.

Sustainability, it said, was key to the success of the Green Ghana Project hence the need for media practitioners all over the country to help maintain the momentum through follow up stories and programmes .

"This will inculcate in the public, especially the youth, the values of panting and nurturing trees, it said.

The statement said the success of the Green Ghana Project would be measure by the extent to which our communities are green, watersheds are protected and threats of climate change abated.

For its part, the GJA will consider instituting Special Green Ghana Awards for journalists and media houses (traditional and online) who excel in championing this environmentally vital national exercise.