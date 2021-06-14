Ghana: Pres Akufo-Addo Names 19-Member Cabinet

11 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named a 19-member Cabinet to assist him in the determination of general policy of the government, in accordance with Article 76 (1) (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

The names, read out to Members of Parliament (MPs) at plenary by the Speaker, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, at the commencement of sitting, in Accra, yesterday, consisted of 12 MPs and seven non-MPs, with three females constituting 16 per cent.

They were Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance; Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence and MP, Bimbilla; Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice; Dr Akoto Owusu-Afriyie, Minister of Agriculture, and Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, and MP, Manhyia South.

Others were Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, and MP, Bosomtwe; Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health, and MP, Dormaa Central; Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and MP, Suame; Mr Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation, and MP, Okere; Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, and MP, Damango, and Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

The rest were Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister of Railways Development, and MP, Hohoe; Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and MP, Sunyani West; Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and MP, Awutu Senya East; Mr Mohammed Awal, Minister of Tourism, and Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing and MP, Bantama.

Per the provisions of the Constitution, the President, who is the Chairman of Cabinet, deputised the Vice President, is mandated to appoint a secretary to constitute the full complement of the Cabinet.

The inclusion of 12 MPs, the Speaker said satisfied constitutional provisions.

"There shall be a Cabinet which shall consist of the President, the Vice-President and not less than ten and not more than nineteen Ministers of State," the Constitution states in Article 76 (1) of the Constitution.

It continues in 76 (2) that "The Cabinet shall assist the President in the determination of general policy of the Government."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X