Ghana: Pres Akufo-Addo Names 19-Member Cabinet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named a 19-member Cabinet to assist him in the determination of general policy of the government, in accordance with Article 76 (1) (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

The names, read out to Members of Parliament (MPs) at plenary by the Speaker, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, at the commencement of sitting, in Accra, yesterday, consisted of 12 MPs and seven non-MPs, with three females constituting 16 per cent.

They were Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance; Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence and MP, Bimbilla; Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice; Dr Akoto Owusu-Afriyie, Minister of Agriculture, and Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, and MP, Manhyia South.

Others were Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, and MP, Bosomtwe; Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health, and MP, Dormaa Central; Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and MP, Suame; Mr Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation, and MP, Okere; Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, and MP, Damango, and Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

The rest were Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister of Railways Development, and MP, Hohoe; Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and MP, Sunyani West; Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and MP, Awutu Senya East; Mr Mohammed Awal, Minister of Tourism, and Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing and MP, Bantama.

Per the provisions of the Constitution, the President, who is the Chairman of Cabinet, deputised the Vice President, is mandated to appoint a secretary to constitute the full complement of the Cabinet.

The inclusion of 12 MPs, the Speaker said satisfied constitutional provisions.

"There shall be a Cabinet which shall consist of the President, the Vice-President and not less than ten and not more than nineteen Ministers of State," the Constitution states in Article 76 (1) of the Constitution.

It continues in 76 (2) that "The Cabinet shall assist the President in the determination of general policy of the Government."