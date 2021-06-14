Ghana: NIC Commends Societe Generale Ghana, Allianz Life Insurance Partnership

11 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Societe Generale Ghana and in partnership with Allianz Life Insurance Company have launched two new products; the Sound EduFlex and Sound Farewell Insurance plans.

The collaboration of the two global brands, which possess a wealth of experience in finance and insurance, marks the beginning of a unique service offering to customers.

The Head of Reinsurance and Anti-Money Laundering at the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Ms. Esther Armah, who represented the Commissioner, in an address expressed the Commission's support for the partnership, adding that this would make a significant contribution to the industry.

Ms. Armah stated that more than 30 insurance companies both life and non-life were collaborating with several banks with premium of GHS39 billion in 2020 of which Bancassurance contributed17 per cent.

Mr Ismail Adams, Assistant Director of Banking Supervision at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), congratulated SG Ghana and Allianz Life on the partnership.

He mentioned that the introduction of the products was timely as the COVID-19 pandemic eroded some of the gains from financial inclusion.

According to Mr Adams, "The introduction of an insurance product through a bank can attract the unbanked to the banking sector."

Mr Adams spoke highly of SG Ghana's performance over the years and commended the bank for an exceptional performance in 2020.

Managing Director of SG Ghana, Mr Hakim Ouzzani stated that the Societe Generale Group had partnered the Allianz Group similarly in the various subsidiaries and this latest partnership would ensure benefits for consumers and the Ghanaian market as a whole.

Mr Ouzzani said "This partnership between Allianz, a global leader in the insurance industry with over 130 years of experience and Societe Generale, the standard of excellence in finance, with over 150 years of expertise as a result of the Group's resilience, soundness and solution orientation, will ensure customers receive the best of both worlds."

Mr Gideon Ataraire, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Life Insurance, noted that, "Both companies shared a similar history and commitment to excellence across the globe. The core of Allianz's operations is founded on partnerships, digitisation, innovation and a keen understanding of the customers' needs to create real value."

Mr Ataraire encouraged customers to continue challenging the company by communicating their needs.

The addresses were followed by a colourful unveiling of the official partnership logo which read, 'We Secure the Future, The Future is You' done by Mr Ataraire and Mr Ouzzani.

Ms Dzifa Fiati, Group Head of Corporate Business at Allianz Life and Mr Obed Hoyah, General Manager for Retail Banking at SG Ghana, presented product features and benefits of the two new products, and how customers can access them, respectively.

Mr Francois Pousse, Deputy Managing Director for SG Ghana, thanked NIA and BoG for their support in making this partnership a reality.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X