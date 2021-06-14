Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Tasks Ministry of Sports to Institute National Fitness Day

11 June 2021
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has tasked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to institute a monthly National Fitness Day.

Speaking at the commissioning of an ultra-modern astro turf at Adjiringanor in the Adenta Municipality in Accra on Thursday, evening, Vice President Bawumia said promoting fitness should be an essential part of Ghana's healthcare delivery system, hence he has had discussions with the Ministry of Sports to institute a National Fitness Day.

"As a government, we are keen to see a healthy population as part of our healthcare delivery system, so we want to highly encourage community sports and fitness activities,' Dr. Bawumia said.

"It is for this reason that I have had discussions with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to institute a national fitness day every month for every Ghanaian anywhere in the country to engage in a fitness activity, if even for 10 minutes."

The Adjiringanor community astro turf, which the Vice President commissioned, is the latest of numerous astro turfs the Akufo-Addo government has built across the country in the past four years.

Dr. Bawumia noted that these astro turfs, would not only help nurture talents, but will also enhance community participation in sports activities as well as promote fitness.

"These community pitches would also serve as a platform to unearth more talents for our national leagues and national teams due to greater participation in sports activities."

"The availability of decent parks in communities should also improve community sports and fitness activities by all ".

The Vice President charged the Sports Minister, who was present at the ceremony, to come out with modalities for the observation of the National Fitness Day.

