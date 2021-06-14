South Africa: Where Geopolitical Power, Inequality and Corporate Greed Collide, Vaccine Apartheid Is Inevitable

analysis

The push for a people's vaccine continues. It is unconscionable that healthy people who live in the Global North must be incentivised to get vaccinations while vulnerable groups in the Global South are left to the mercy of pharmaceutical companies. The global inequality that underpins our public healthcare system threatens to prolong the pandemic.

Priyanka Naidoo is a candidate attorney in the Legal Resource Centre's Cape Town office.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reshaped the world and brought about much uncertainty, but what has been made clear is that healthcare is undeniably a social justice issue. This has become evident as attempts to contain the pandemic are being hindered by a system of "vaccine apartheid" driven by wealthier countries in the Global North.

Vaccine apartheid refers to the inequitable access and distribution of vaccines across the world and now poses the risk of prolonging the pandemic. This system is being perpetuated by the "me first" approach of vaccine nationalism, by which wealthier countries have hoarded vaccines supplies which inadvertently threatens global immunity.

Canada, for example, has procured five times the number of vaccines necessary to inoculate its population. It was also the only G7 country to draw vaccine supplies from Covax...