South Africa: Kgalema Motlanthe Returns to Support Ramaphosa When Trusted People Are Few and Far Between

As President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be cementing his political position within the ANC, so too it appears that Kgalema Motlanthe is beginning to play an important supporting role.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has become involved in processes that will have a very real outcome on the political balance of power in the ANC. This is intriguing, because it suggests that he could still play a pivotal role despite not holding a formal position of power.

The development may also be part of a longer-term relationship between Motlanthe and President Cyril Ramaphosa, amid some evidence that Motlanthe may have played a vital role in helping Ramaphosa to secure the top job in the first place.

There can be no doubting Motlanthe's return to positions of influence and power in our politics.

First, the ANC's National Executive Committee announced that he was going to be the chair of the party's new Electoral Committee. He is now overseeing the process of selecting candidates to represent the party in the upcoming local elections. This is a massive loss of power for the office that used to oversee this key process, that of the ANC secretary-general.

Then, there is the process that has played...