South Africa: No Bugs On Your Windscreen Is Bad News for Swallows

analysis

If you want to gauge the state of the planet, you don't have to be a scientist, you just have to look for what's missing around you.

We are essentially creatures of two dimensions and only slightly of the third: up. Above us is the kingdom of air, clouds, flying insects and birds.

Of all these creatures, one among them is its most permanent resident: the swallow. From the moment it flies out of the maternal nest it remains mostly airborne for about two years, seldom landing, always flying and sleeping on the wing.

It is well named. In relation to its size, it has an enormous mouth surrounded by an almost useless little beak. There's a reason for this. It needs its beak only to roll mudballs to make a nest when it eventually comes down to earth to breed (it's impossible to incubate eggs in mid-air) and to offer tidbits to chicks. For the rest it catches insects on the wing by diving at them with a gaping maw.

While, as Shakespeare put it, one swallow does not a summer make, a bunch of them lets you know it's on the way....