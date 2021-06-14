Namibia: Cops Bid Farewell to Murdered Colleague

13 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

NAMIBIAN Police members and other mourners have laid 29-year-old constable Asser Dominicus to rest at Oneputa village in the Oshikoto region.

Dominicus was stabbed to death at Walvis Bay recently while walking along James Brown Street with his girlfriend.

His Erongo colleagues attended a memorial service at Kuisebmond on Wednesday, before mourners proceeded to the north for the burial on Saturday.

Erongo police's commander of the community affairs unit, inspector Ileni Shapumba, said Dominicus was a humble and dutiful man, who laughed with everybody.

He is survived by his mother, four brothers, two sisters and three children.

He was stationed at the Kuisebmond Police Station.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X