Namibia: Cops Bid Farewell to Murdered Colleague

NAMIBIAN Police members and other mourners have laid 29-year-old constable Asser Dominicus to rest at Oneputa village in the Oshikoto region.

Dominicus was stabbed to death at Walvis Bay recently while walking along James Brown Street with his girlfriend.

His Erongo colleagues attended a memorial service at Kuisebmond on Wednesday, before mourners proceeded to the north for the burial on Saturday.

Erongo police's commander of the community affairs unit, inspector Ileni Shapumba, said Dominicus was a humble and dutiful man, who laughed with everybody.

He is survived by his mother, four brothers, two sisters and three children.

He was stationed at the Kuisebmond Police Station.