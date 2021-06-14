South Africa: Judge Hlophe's Hand-Picked Representative From WC Bench to Vote On Tribunal Impeachment Verdict

13 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe -- the first judge to face possible impeachment for gross misconduct after being found guilty by a Judicial Conduct Tribunal -- selected a judge to represent the division at deliberations into his final fate.

Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Doris Tshepe confirmed to Daily Maverick that Judge Monde Ishmael Samela "represented the Western Cape Division of the High Court at the JSC meeting on 4 June. The JSC had no role in the determination of who attends on behalf of the division".

Emails to the Judge President as well as his legal advisor, Barnabas Xulu, with regard to Samela's presence at the JSC were not responded to at the time of publication.

Hlophe's suspension was set to be decided on Friday, 4 June, by a "small" JSC of 14 (minus National Assembly and National Council of Provinces members) but the final verdict has been postponed to 30 July due to a "deadlock".

The failure by the JSC to explain the delay has been slammed by Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) as "an affront to the foundational constitutional principles of accountability, responsiveness and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X