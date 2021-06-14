South Africa: Judge Hlophe's Hand-Picked Representative From WC Bench to Vote On Tribunal Impeachment Verdict

analysis

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe -- the first judge to face possible impeachment for gross misconduct after being found guilty by a Judicial Conduct Tribunal -- selected a judge to represent the division at deliberations into his final fate.

Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Doris Tshepe confirmed to Daily Maverick that Judge Monde Ishmael Samela "represented the Western Cape Division of the High Court at the JSC meeting on 4 June. The JSC had no role in the determination of who attends on behalf of the division".

Emails to the Judge President as well as his legal advisor, Barnabas Xulu, with regard to Samela's presence at the JSC were not responded to at the time of publication.

Hlophe's suspension was set to be decided on Friday, 4 June, by a "small" JSC of 14 (minus National Assembly and National Council of Provinces members) but the final verdict has been postponed to 30 July due to a "deadlock".

The failure by the JSC to explain the delay has been slammed by Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) as "an affront to the foundational constitutional principles of accountability, responsiveness and...