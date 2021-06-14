Namibia: Woman Drowns in Earth Dam

A 65-year-old woman allegedly drowned in an earth dam at Onandjo village in the Okahao constituency in Omusati region last week.

Her body was discovered on Friday afternoon.

According to Omusati police regional crime coordinator Moses Simaho, the deceased, Bilha Titus, was last seen on Thursday evening leaving a cuca shop only to be discovered by community members the following day in the earth dam.

"The scene was attended to by the police and preliminary investigations were conducted. No foul play is suspected," said Simaho.