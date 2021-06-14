Namibia: Woman Drowns in Earth Dam

13 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

A 65-year-old woman allegedly drowned in an earth dam at Onandjo village in the Okahao constituency in Omusati region last week.

Her body was discovered on Friday afternoon.

According to Omusati police regional crime coordinator Moses Simaho, the deceased, Bilha Titus, was last seen on Thursday evening leaving a cuca shop only to be discovered by community members the following day in the earth dam.

"The scene was attended to by the police and preliminary investigations were conducted. No foul play is suspected," said Simaho.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X