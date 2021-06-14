South Africa: Situation At Cricket South Africa Was Like State Capture, Says Interim Board

13 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

As the Proteas took control on day one of the first Test against the West Indies in St Lucia, Cricket South Africa administrators were preparing to gather for a long-overdue AGM.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi's second Test five-wicket haul and Anrich Nortje's fiery blast to claim four quick wickets on 10 June as the Windies were skittled for 97 in their first innings was a happy sight for the beleaguered sport.

But an even more important development was the publication of a 196-page report by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board (IB), highlighting how it had to resort to the boardroom equivalent of hand-to-hand combat to stop the CSA from collapsing.

"I'd like to think we are leaving CSA in a relatively good space, but there is still a lot to be done," IB chairperson Stavros Nicolaou said at a media briefing.

It was a measured warning, but the report used much stronger language, describing the situation at CSA as the equivalent of State Capture.

"Sadly, what happened in cricket is not unique to our country," the report says. "It is awash with such self-inflicted...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

