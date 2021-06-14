Tanzania: Senoir Don and Politician Prof Mwesiga Baregu Dies in Dar es Salaam

13 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — A member of Chadema and a scholar, Professor Mwesiga Baregu has passed away at night on June 12, 2021 at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving medical treatment.

The head of the Muhimbili public relations unit, Aminiel Aligaesha, said, "He died at 5pm today at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and was there for about 15 days."

Speaking to The Citizen Digital today, Chadema's Director of Ideology and International Relations, John Mrema, said the party would issue an official statement after the meeting with family members.

"We are heading to Muhimbili Hospital to meet with family members and then we will issue an official statement," said Mrema.

On his Twitter page, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, said, "Rest in peace, Professor Baregu. One of the scholars who believed that you could not separate the profession from politics. You taught some of us who believe that scholars can do politics without losing their reputation. "

Another Twitter post was of ACT-Wazalendo leader, Zitto Kabwe wishing Professor Baregu a peaceful rest.

Professor Baregu, a former lecturer in political science and public administration at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), later had his contract terminated for what was described as a combination of service and politics.

He later moved to St. Augustine University (SAUT). He was a member of the Chadema central committee until 2019.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X