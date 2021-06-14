Tanzania: Senoir Don and Politician Prof Mwesiga Baregu Dies in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — A member of Chadema and a scholar, Professor Mwesiga Baregu has passed away at night on June 12, 2021 at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving medical treatment.

The head of the Muhimbili public relations unit, Aminiel Aligaesha, said, "He died at 5pm today at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and was there for about 15 days."

Speaking to The Citizen Digital today, Chadema's Director of Ideology and International Relations, John Mrema, said the party would issue an official statement after the meeting with family members.

"We are heading to Muhimbili Hospital to meet with family members and then we will issue an official statement," said Mrema.

On his Twitter page, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, said, "Rest in peace, Professor Baregu. One of the scholars who believed that you could not separate the profession from politics. You taught some of us who believe that scholars can do politics without losing their reputation. "

Another Twitter post was of ACT-Wazalendo leader, Zitto Kabwe wishing Professor Baregu a peaceful rest.

Professor Baregu, a former lecturer in political science and public administration at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), later had his contract terminated for what was described as a combination of service and politics.

He later moved to St. Augustine University (SAUT). He was a member of the Chadema central committee until 2019.