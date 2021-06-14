Tanzania: President Samia Arrives in Mwanza On a Three-Day Working Visit

13 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Mwanza — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in Mwanza ready for a three-day visit to in the region.

The head of state arrived at Mwanza airport at 4:00 am today on an Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) flight and was received by various officials led by newly appointed Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Robert Gabriel.

During her first visit to Mwanza region, President Samia will visit, inspect, launch and lay the foundation stones for a number of development projects including a state of the art gold smelting plant built at a cost of more than Sh10.4 billion.

According to a schedule released by Mwanza RC, Robert Gabriel, President Samia will today inaugurate the gold refinery and later launch the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Lake Zone built at a cost of more than Sh42 billion.

Tomorrow, June 14, the head of state will launch a water project in Misungwi district that cost more than Sh13.7 billion and later lay the foundation stone for a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Fela in Misungwi district to Isaka, Shinyanga which will cost more than Sh3.067 trillion.

President Samia will also visit and inspect the progress of the construction of the JPM bridge popular known as the Kigongo-Busisi bridge connecting the Kigongo area of Misungwi district and Busisi in Sengerema district.

On the last day of her visit on June 15, President Samia will meet with the youth of Mwanza region on behalf of all the youth in the country at a meeting to be held at the Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

