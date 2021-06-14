South Africa: Let the Good News Roll - South Africa Is Finally Tilting in the Right Policy and Economic Direction

analysis

Last week was one of good tidings on the policy and economic front. The economy is growing faster than expected, and some of the initiatives launched last week - the freeing up of self-generation power projects and the lifting off of SAA privatisation - suggest momentum is building to support further growth. And the Ingonyama Trust got a judicial smackdown.

As Vladimir Lenin famously said, "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen".

The delicate balance that constitutes the ANC's waving ideological bent suddenly veered this past week away from the Zuma-era Radical Economic Transformation towards the reconstruction economics of the Mbeki period - and business is cheering. You know when you get congratulated by the Free Market Foundation, something has shifted.

It is noteworthy how many of the changes come directly from the presidency, and how they flatly contradict the previously stated views of some of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet members. Finally, Cyril the Slow has found the gumption to put his foot on the gas, possibly spurred by the prospect of a third wave of Covid-19 and a particularly intense round of load shedding.

But even considering that, it was quite a week....