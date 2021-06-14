Tanzania: President Samia Launches Gold Refinery in Mwanza

13 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Mwanza — The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan today June 13, 2021 inaugurated the Mwanza Precious Metal Refinery (MMPR) gold refinery worth Sh12.2 billion.

The factory, built by the State Mining Corporation (Stamico) in partnership with Dubai's Lozera Company has the capacity to process 480 kilograms of minerals per day.

The inauguration ceremony of the factory was attended by residents of Mwanza city, government officials, political and religious leaders.

The Chief Executive of the factory, Anand Mohan thanked the government for the successful completion of construction of the factory and said it will contribute to the growth of the Tanzanian economy.

