Tanzania: Chadema Mourns the Death of Prof Mwesiga Baregu

Dar es Salaam — Opposition party, Chadema has said it has received with sadness the news of the death of their senior member and former party's Central Committee member, Professor Mwesiga Baregu.

Baregu passed away last night on June 12, 2021 at Muhimbili National Hospital while undergoing medical treatment.

According to a statement issued by Chadema's Secretary General, John Mnyika, Professor Baregu distinguished himself in words and deeds in the fight for the rights, dignity, democracy and African dignity wherever he was and he stood firm in it until his death.

"The late Professor Baregu is one of the scholars who stood firm in the struggle for a multi-party system in the country, establishing it and living it at all times without wavering, he also believed in the country's need for a new constitution based on the views of the citizens themselves," said Mnyika.

He also offered his condolences to the wife, children and the entire family of the deceased for the loss of their father, friend and family pillar.

"We offer our condolences to all Tanzanians for the loss of a true patriot and a champion fighter for democracy, we offer our condolences to the community of Tanzanian scholars and African scholars for the departure of a leading scholar and a true son of Africa," said Mnyika.

He added that they will continue to provide additional information in the future after consultation with the family about the entire funeral arrangements.

Mnyika also sked members, supporters and stakeholders of Chadema wherever they are to come together to mourn and pray for the deceased.