Gambia: Checks and Balances Help to Ensure Accountability and Transparency

11 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The presence of the political party monitors has been viewed with mixed feelings, especially when some of these agents started to request for the voters' cards of claimants who have been registered.

The threat issued by the IEC which emphasised that the agents were there as a matter of privilege and the exercise of a right weakened, the position of the monitors and freed the registration team from stringent scrutiny.

The exposure of shortcomings and the timely responses of supervisors to provide remedy in many centres is beginning to lead to a relation of respect between IEC staff and party agents in many stations.

This relation should be maintained. When agents are free to scrutinise the process wrong doing is minimised.

The registering officers should continue to guard the process from any interference by any agent while the agents take details of any procedural lapses from the registering office in preparation to raise objections.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X