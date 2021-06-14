Gambia: President Barrow Appoints High Profile Personalities

11 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

State House, Banjul, 10th June 2021: In exercise of the powers vested in him under section 175(2) of the 1997 Constitution, His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, recently made several high profile appointments.

Mr Oremi Joiner has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, while Mr Bai Ibrahim Cham, Director General of GAMWORKS was appointed as Chairperson of the National Roads Authority (NRA).

The President has also appointed Ms Fatou Jaw Manneh as Honorary Adviser on Strategic Communications, Development and Emerging Social Issues.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

