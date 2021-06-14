Gambia: Heavy Down Pour Marks the Start of Farming Season in URR

Wednesday 9th June 2021 marks the beginning of 2021 farming season after a heavy down pour in Upper River Region.

But very few have started planting and ploughing while some are still busy clearing on their farmlands. Others also prefer to wait for the next significant rainfall to start ploughing and planting their crops.

This reporter confirmed that some farmers in Jah Kunda commenced ploughing on their farmlands with tractors. A source also confirmed to this reporter that some farmers in Jimara Bagadagy have also commenced ploughing and planting on their farmlands.