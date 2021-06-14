Gambia: President Barrow Receives UNOWAS Special Representative

His Excellency President Adama Barrow on Tuesday, 8th June received in audience the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, His Excellency Mr Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF for an introductory meeting.

Speaking to the press after his closed-door meeting with the President, Mr Saleh Annadif stated that this visit is part of his ongoing familiarisation tour of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government. He highlighted that trade and security amongst other current national and sub-regional issues were discussed. Having regular consultations are critical to his mandate as the new Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

The new UNOWAS diplomat thanked President Barrow for the warm reception accorded to him and his delegation, adding that ECOWAS, the UN, and other partners will continue to work concertedly towards addressing these issues.

Mr. Saleh stated that President Barrow reaffirmed the support of his government and his commitment to the work of UNOWAS for the benefit of the people of The Gambia and West Africa.

He seized the opportunity to urge leaders in the region to collectively combat issues of security and related issues such as youth unemployment.

Mr Annadif replaces his predecessor, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, who have worked tirelessly in support of The Gambia's transition to a peaceful democracy.