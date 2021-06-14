South Africa: Mboweni Appoints New IRBA Board

14 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced the appointment of Fulvio Tonelli as chairperson of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister also announced Naidene Ford-Hoon as deputy chairperson of the board.

National Treasury said Mboweni on Friday met with the newly appointed members of the board of directors (BoD) and thanked them for agreeing to serve on the board. The new board was then tasked with electing the new chairperson and deputy chairperson at the meeting.

"The Minister congratulated the board chairperson and deputy chairperson on their election and conveyed his and Cabinet's full support to the new BoD.

"He wished them well in their roles as they strive to restore credibility of the institution and auditing profession. He reiterated the need for continued interaction between the BoD, Ministry of Finance and National Treasury," said Treasury.

The Ministry said the immediate task of the board is to initiate a process to elect and appoint the new chief executive officer and to work with management to restore staff morale.

"The last 18 months were challenging, however, the staff remained focused and committed to achieving the objectives of the organisation," said the Ministry.

The new board is expected to host induction and introduction meetings to familiarise themselves with the task at hand.

Mboweni also expressed his sincere gratitude to the caretaker board comprising Nonkululeko Gobodo and General Roy Andersen.

"We are indebted to Mrs Gobodo and General Andersen for their hard work and patriotism over the past few months, and overseeing the process to establish a stable and credible BoD for the auditing profession," said the Ministry.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X