Ghana: Inside the First Virtual Boxing Program Ever Created, With Darren Goodall

The global pandemic has silenced many places that had once bustled with noise and activity. The gym was one of these shuttered locations, a place where people went to grow stronger both mentally and physically. The closure of gym's around the world robbed people of a way to channel their inner strength just when they needed it the most. Enter Pro boxer and personal trainer Darren Goodall who has developed the first virtual boxing program, a program that has been returning the power of regular exercise to people isolating across the globe.

Darren 'Venom' Goodall is the owner of Venom Fitness, a gym chain that has built its reputation on helping people transform themselves into their strongest physical and mental self. Darren Goodall shares that he launched the 'Virtual Boxing Coach' Program, to give people a protected space within the chaos of the pandemic where they can go to develop the physique and psyche of a professional boxer. The program puts you in the ring with Darren Goodall, giving you a sparring partner who as well as being a personal trainer is also an undefeated professional boxer. Speaking of the aim of the program, he says, "The purpose of the program is to help fitness enthusiasts adopt the moves, techniques, and mindset of a professional boxer."

Darren Goodall opened his first gym at the age of twenty-three, a feat that coincided with him becoming a professional boxer, with one of his first fights taking place at the hallowed sporting arena; Madison Square Garden. The pandemic has toppled the support system that once helped many people find mental and physical fulfillment, but thankfully Darren Goodall is ready and waiting in the virtual ring to help people reclaim it.