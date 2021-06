Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian men's volleyball team, on Friday, ended their training camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2021 by a third defeat to Italy's 3/0 (26/24, 25/18, 25/23), and a 4th set added and won by the Italians (25/23).

Tunisia had earlier played two friendlies against the same opponent and lost both 3-1 (25/19-23/25-29/27) and 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-23).

Tunisia were drawn in Group B in the Olympics along with Brazil , Russia, Argentina, the USA and France.