Tunisia: ONTT Releases Tourism Promotional Video to Boost Tunisia Destination

11 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new promotional video to boost the tourism sector on the eve of the summer vacations was launched Friday by Tunisia's National Tourist Office (ONTT).

In a statement issued Friday, it said this video is produced in collaboration with the German Cooperation through its project "Promotion of Sustainable Tourism" which is a joint action of the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of Germany and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

It focuses on the multiple products offered by Tunisia to local and international tourists wishing to spend their holiday in peace.

Tunisia has hosted its first charter flight with holidaymakers since the end of April 2021, despite the restrictions imposed by tourist sending countries in Europe to curb the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

With the result of a negative PCR test conducted at most 72 hours before boarding, tourists are, in fact, required to strictly comply with the anti-COVID-19 health protocol of Tunisian Tourism, recalls the ONTT.

Meanwhile, a large-scale vaccination operation has been launched by the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the professional tourism federations to vaccinate employees of the tourism sector working, in person and permanently, in hotels and restaurants, travel agencies, museums and archaeological sites.

The film, which lasts 3 minutes, illustrates the beauty of the sandy beaches that once again invite their guests to enjoy a relaxing holiday in the sun.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X