Tunisia: ONTT Releases Tourism Promotional Video to Boost Tunisia Destination

Tunis/Tunisia — A new promotional video to boost the tourism sector on the eve of the summer vacations was launched Friday by Tunisia's National Tourist Office (ONTT).

In a statement issued Friday, it said this video is produced in collaboration with the German Cooperation through its project "Promotion of Sustainable Tourism" which is a joint action of the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of Germany and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

It focuses on the multiple products offered by Tunisia to local and international tourists wishing to spend their holiday in peace.

Tunisia has hosted its first charter flight with holidaymakers since the end of April 2021, despite the restrictions imposed by tourist sending countries in Europe to curb the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

With the result of a negative PCR test conducted at most 72 hours before boarding, tourists are, in fact, required to strictly comply with the anti-COVID-19 health protocol of Tunisian Tourism, recalls the ONTT.

Meanwhile, a large-scale vaccination operation has been launched by the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the professional tourism federations to vaccinate employees of the tourism sector working, in person and permanently, in hotels and restaurants, travel agencies, museums and archaeological sites.

The film, which lasts 3 minutes, illustrates the beauty of the sandy beaches that once again invite their guests to enjoy a relaxing holiday in the sun.