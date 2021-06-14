Tunisia: Case of Minor Assaulted By Police Officers Referred to Family Judge - Child Protection Representative

11 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The family judge took up the case of the minor assaulted by police officers in the Sidi Hassine Sejoumi neighbourhood, child protection delegate Anis Aoun Allah said Friday.

He told TAP at the end of the investigation into the circumstances of the incident, the family judge will decide on the social protection of the minor, including his psychological care and support.

Aoun Allah said that the delegation for the protection of children is following the twists and turns of this case since its inception, in coordination with the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture and had received after the release of the minor born 2005 all information concerning his identity.

The Ministry of the Interior in a statement Friday denounced these practices, saying they are contrary to the values of a republican police force that ensures the adequacy of maintaining public order and respecting the principles of human rights.

