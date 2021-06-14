Tunisia: Detention Warrants Issued in Case of Seizure of Kalashnikov Rifle in Luggage of Maghrebi National

11 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the judicial counter-terrorism division, on Friday, issued two detention warrants against a woman who concealed a Kalashnikov weapon in her luggage through Tunis-Carthage airport and another woman who accompanied her.

The charges against the two passengers and a third suspect who is on the run are: membership in a terrorist organisation active outside and inside the country, procurement of weapons and ammunition and planning terrorist crimes.

Spokesperson for the judicial counter-terrorism division Mohsen Daly told TAP the investigation is continuing.

A Maghrebi national was arrested on May 28 at Tunis-Carthage airport, in possession of a Kalashnikov rifle (without magazine) hidden in her suitcase.

The passenger from a Maghreb country was coming from a sub-Saharan African country. She was accompanied by another woman.

Customs services and border police at Tunis-Carthage airport discovered the weapon in her suitcase when checking the luggage.

