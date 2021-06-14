Tunisia: Tozeur to Host Conference On 'Renewable Energy'

11 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — «Renewable energy, Challenges and Opportunities,» is the theme of a conference to be held Saturday, June 12, in Tozeur at the initiative of the Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT).

The conference, which is part of boosting investment in renewable energy, will be preceded by a visit to the Tozeur 2 Photovoltaic Plant "to better understand the different phases of its realisation," the conference organisers said.

About thirty business leaders from the private, banking and energy sectors are expected at this conference.

The conference programme will include interventions made by officials of the EIB (European Investment Bank) and CDC (Caisse des Dépôts et des Consignations), CONECT said.

