Tunisia: Saied Receives PM and Acting Justice Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed, received on Friday, at the Carthage Palace, Prime Minister and Acing Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi, and acting Minister of Justice, Hasna Ben Slimen.

Quoted in a statement of the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State expressed "deep" indignation at the events that have taken place in Tunisia in recent days, assuring that "no one is above the law".

There is no question of discrimination on the basis of wealth or political alliances, he insisted.

President Said strongly deplored excesses that threaten the unity of the state. There is only one state and the Constitution imposes on me the duty to preserve it, he said.

In a video posted on the Social media page of the Presidency of the Republic, the head of state cited the excesses that have occurred in recent days. These include the lynching of a young man by police officers in the locality of Sidi Hassine Séjoumi, the verbal and physical assault of the staff of Shems FM radio by people working in the municipality of Kram and the occupation of the headquarters of the judicial pole by deputies from Ennahdha and Qalb Tounes.

This is indeed a "conspiracy", he accused, calling on the prosecutor's office to act immediately to apply the law.

The President of the Republic described the situation in the country as "very dangerous", assuring "that he will not allow anyone to undermine the state and its institutions".

Furthermore, Saied invited the acting Minister of Justice to assume her role of initiating public action, stressing the imperative of sending requests for the lifting of immunity to the House of People's Representatives (ARP).

The law offers this immunity to guarantee the independence of the deputy in the discharge of his duties, he said.