Tunisia: Nabeul-Covid-19 - 7 Deaths, 149 People Tested Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — Seven people died of the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the governorate of Nabeul where the death toll of the pandemic has reached 753, according to an updated report published Friday by the Regional Health Department.

The deceased, whose ages range from 57 to 91, were reported in the delegations of Menzel Temime, Beni Khiar, Dar Chaâbane, Bou Argoub and Korba.

In addition, 146 people have tested positive following the publication of the results of 453 laboratory tests, which brings to 22,865 the total number of positive cases in the region since the outbreak of the virus.

According to the same source, several patients have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Nabeul, while 1,488 cases are still active, including 128 are currently admitted to hospitals in the region.