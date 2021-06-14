Tanzania: 170 Dodoma Residents Receive Tittle Deeds

ABOUT 170 residents in Dodoma Region were yesterday handed over their tittle deeds, breathing a sigh of relief after years of the long wait.

The tittles were handed over to landlords of Chinyika and Miganga who live in the city's outskirts, who however, underscored the need for the government to continue with the important exercise to formalize land uses.

The tittle deeds were presented to the citizens by Dodoma Member of Parliament, Anthony Mavunde at a colorful ceremony that saw residents expressing their excitements.

Speaking immediately after receiving the documents at a ceremony that was also attended by Deputy Land Commissioner in Dodoma Region, Thadei Kabonge, the land owners said the exercise would help them to have demarcations in their plots.

The exercise was graced and facilitated by the infamous land surveying company-COSMO MAPS Limited.

Speaking at the function the company's Director, Simon Chuwa said despite the successful job his company was doing, the major challenge was that some of the land owners were reluctant to pay for the land surveying fees.

However, one of the beneficiaries who received the tittle deed, Ms Cecilia shirima, who resides at Chinyika Street in the city said it was long overdue to have the important document, thanking the ministry of Land and Human Settlement Development for the crucial initiative.

Another resident Mr Christian Chogo of Miganga street said he was now able to use his land to have access to loans from Financial Institutions.

Speaking after handing over the certificates, Mr Mavunde said that the initiative would help to solve long-standing conflicts, pitting land owners in Dodoma Region.