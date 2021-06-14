Zimbabwe: Chief Dendera Dies Aged 90

Long-serving traditional leader, Chief Dendera of Mashonaland West has died.

Born Noah Kerechani, Chief Dendera was aged 90.

His death was confirmed by Chief Dandawa Saturday.

"Chief Dendera had been unwell for quite some time. In his passing on, as chiefs from Hurungwe, we have been robbed of an astute advisor and counsellor," said Chief Dandawa.

The now deceased was born on 15 February 1931.

In rare commiseration amid a deeply polarised political environment, opposition MDC Alliance has sent a message of condolence to the family of late traditional leader, who passed away on earlier this past week.

Chief Dendera, unlike other traditional leaders embedded in Zanu PF patronage, was largely viewed as rational and non-partisan.

MDC Alliance said the late Chief Dendera left a huge void that would be difficult to fill as he was an asset to his subjects.

"MDC Alliance Mashonaland West chairperson Ralph Tawanda Magunje and the entire MDC Alliance family pays homage to Chief Dendera of the Nzou totem, who passed on after a long illness.

"We would like to pay our deepest condolences to the Dendera family and the entire Dendera chiefdom on the sad passing on of one of our traditional pillars in Mashonaland West.

"He was a revered leader in his chiefdom who was humble, nonpartisan and patriotic. A leader of such calibre is a rarity and a priceless gift to society whose death created a void which shall never be easy to fill," said MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava.

"He was a leader pregnant with wisdom and wished the best for Zimbabwe. The late chief was the embodiment of real Zimbabwean chieftainship."