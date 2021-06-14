Ghana: C/R C'nities Disobey Directive to Stop Galamsey

11 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh And Assin Breku

Illegal mining activities, also known as galamseyare allegedly still being done in some communities in the Central Region despite the government's directive for a halt of such activities.

It is further alleged that the illegal miners move to the sites at night to mine to prevent arrest by law enforcement agencies.

This came to light when the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, toured some of the illegal mining sites in the AssinFoso Municipality and the Assin South district to ascertain the extent of havoc caused by galamsey activities.

The Minister also paid a courtesy call on chiefs and people of AssinEfutuakwa and AssinApimanin Traditional Council at separate ceremonies.

Some of the illegal miners at AssinAsamman took to their heels when the saw the regional minister and his entourage.

MrsAssan, in her remarks at the two traditional council meetings, appealed to the chiefs to support the government in the fight against galamsey.

She underscored the important role of traditional authorities in the development of the region.

The Regional Minister indicated the need for the various assemblies to liaise with traditional authorities on contents of the medium term development plan.

The current generation, she noted, was doing a disservice to the next generation due to greed and other self-centred acts which had the potential to negatively impact on development for centuries.

She noted that it was disheartening to witness the wanton destruction of the forest cover and water bodies in the country.

The Regional Minister expressed the determination of the Regional Co-ordinating Council to collaborate with traditional authorities to address the issue of galamsey and other illegal activities in the region.

At AssinBreku, Nana Frimpong Baah I, Tufuhen of the Traditional Area, expressed worry about the devastating effect of galamsey in the country.

He commended the government for taking such a bold step to stop such activities.

Nana Baah underscored the need for the government to create more employment opportunities for the youth.

He alsoappealed to the government to show concern about stalled development projects in the area and to facilitate the construction of two bridges in the area to link adjoining communities.

That, he said, would help open the area and also promote economic activities.

Nana Baah further stated the commitment of traditional authorities to release

47 acres of land for the construction of a hospital.

He mentioned the incidence of internet fraud in the area and appealed for the creation of employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.

At Efutuakwa Traditional Council, Nana Afransie IV, Acting President ofEfutuakwa Traditional Council and Queen mother of Efutuakwa, appealed to the government to swiftly address deplorable road network in the area.

She expressed concern about the way the youth in the town were engaged in fraudulent activities in the area.

June 11, 2021

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

