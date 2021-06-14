Tunisia: Support Centre for Young ICT Project Holders Inaugurated

Tunis/Tunisia — "The Dot", a centre for the support and development of young people with ideas and projects in the field of new communication technologies (ICT), was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Friday evening in Tunis.

It is a centre built on an area of 2900 m2, made under the public-private partnership (PPP) with the support of civil society. It was co-financed by the Fondation Tunisie pour le développement, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the European Union.

This centre is a pilot space that will bring together start-ups from different regions of the country, to offer them the services and expertise required to develop their ideas and implement their projects," said Director of the Centre Zeineb Massaoud, on the occasion of the inauguration.

For his part, the PM highlighted the responsibility of the state, the private sector and civil society in the development of spaces that can help young people to carry out their ideas and create wealth.

"Tunisia has more than 500 start-ups based on artificial intelligence and creativity among young people," he added.

The centre will also offer expertise and support to the 18 remote business centres, with a view to making them spaces for innovation and creativity, said Minister of Communication Technologies Mohamed Fadhel Kraïem.

It is part of the ministry's strategy to strengthen Tunisia's position as a regional destination for investment in ICT, according to Kraïem.