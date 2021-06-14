Tunisia: Djerba-Oif - S-G Inspects Progress of Preparations for Francophonie Summit

11 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo said, Friday evening, during her visit to Djerba to take note of the progress of the preparations for the Francophonie Summit to be held in Djerba next November, that "the open-air theatre, with its splendour, design and harmony between its components, offers the best setting to host the inauguration works of the summit".

She considered that the choice of Tunisia to hold the 18th Summit of the Francophonie with the participation of 88 countries, has a specific value and marks a new phase in the work of the organisation after fifty years, describing the Djerba edition as a "summit of maturity" where urgent issues that concern the people will be discussed in the presence of many heads of state and government.

Mushikiwabo said that an OIF team, together with the national committee in charge of preparations for the Djerba summit, is carefully reviewing the progress of work at this level to ensure coherence between the summit workshops and the logistical framework. She said that important themes such as youth, digitalisation and new communication technologies are on the agenda of the summit.

For his part, Head of the national committee in charge of the organisation of the Francophonie summit in Djerba, Wassef Chiha said that all conditions are met for the success of this event and its start within the time limit (November 20 and 21, 2021).

The OIF Secretary-General visited, on this occasion, several sites included in the circuit of the summit, examining all the logistical and organisational aspects.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X