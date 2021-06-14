Tunisia: Djerba-Oif - S-G Inspects Progress of Preparations for Francophonie Summit

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo said, Friday evening, during her visit to Djerba to take note of the progress of the preparations for the Francophonie Summit to be held in Djerba next November, that "the open-air theatre, with its splendour, design and harmony between its components, offers the best setting to host the inauguration works of the summit".

She considered that the choice of Tunisia to hold the 18th Summit of the Francophonie with the participation of 88 countries, has a specific value and marks a new phase in the work of the organisation after fifty years, describing the Djerba edition as a "summit of maturity" where urgent issues that concern the people will be discussed in the presence of many heads of state and government.

Mushikiwabo said that an OIF team, together with the national committee in charge of preparations for the Djerba summit, is carefully reviewing the progress of work at this level to ensure coherence between the summit workshops and the logistical framework. She said that important themes such as youth, digitalisation and new communication technologies are on the agenda of the summit.

For his part, Head of the national committee in charge of the organisation of the Francophonie summit in Djerba, Wassef Chiha said that all conditions are met for the success of this event and its start within the time limit (November 20 and 21, 2021).

The OIF Secretary-General visited, on this occasion, several sites included in the circuit of the summit, examining all the logistical and organisational aspects.