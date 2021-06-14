Central African Republic: First Person - an On-Air Antidote to Misinformation in the Central African Republic

12 June 2021
UN News Service
analysis

The citizens of the Central African Republic (CAR) have endured decades of war and conflict. Merveille Yayoro, a young reporter at Guira-FM, the radio station run by the UN peacekeeping mission in the country (MINUSCA), says that she wants her work to provide an antidote to hate speech and misinformation, and help bring about a lasting peace.

Fighting misinformation

"When people call in to the radio station they might be telling the truth, but they could also be spreading hate speech, and people often ask me to tell them if some piece of information they have heard is true or false.

This is why reporters need to travel throughout the country, so that we can see with our own eyes what is really happening on the ground, and how communities are struggling to survive on a daily basis.

Many people in the capital have no idea of what is going on in the interior of the country. They can eat and drink what they want, and walk around in peace and security, but when you travel inland, you can see that there is a crisis. People are not free to express themselves, or to go about their business freely.

I joined MINUSCA with the aim of doing my bit to bring peace to my country, and I think that my work with Guira-FM is having a positive impact, but sometimes it can be frustrating. People will come up to me and say, 'we need you to help us, we need you to be able to support us, but you can't solve our problems.' All I can tell them is that help will come later, and it breaks my heart that I can't do more. So, it's important to share the stories of the people we have met and spoken to on Guira-FM.

Transforming women's lives

When I was assigned to Kaga-Bandoro, which is around 300km from Bangui, I was the only woman from Guira-FM working in the field. Sometimes being young and female, with a family far away in the capital, can be an advantage. People want to help and, because I'm young, other young people find it easier to talk to me, and tell me things that older people wouldn't.

But women in places like Kaga-Bandoro face many challenges. Many of them want to learn professions, but in some areas only boys are allowed to study, and in others there are no schools.

So, we started to use the local time slots made available by the national radio station to make programmes that focus on women, and we seem to have made an impact. If you go to Kaga-Bandoro today, you will see that women are really starting to contribute a lot more. Not just in trades like sewing or hairdressing, but even on construction sites, you can see that women are working among men, who no longer think the industry is only for them.

'One day, peace must return'

Central Africans need to see that we are all from one nation, and that we must work together to rebuild this country.

When I think of peace, I think of what I saw at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Birao, which is more than 1,000 km from the capital, near the border with Sudan.

I was trying to interview someone when an 18-month-old child came up to me, completely naked. The child just wanted was to be with me, so I took her into my arms, and carried on with the interview.

I thought to myself, if there was peace, this child would not be at an IDP camp, she would be with her family in their home, living in peace, maybe in Bangui. There are some many children like that in IDP sites, who want to return home, but can't because of the lack of security. One day, peace must return, so that these children can find their place."

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X