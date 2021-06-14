Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Bans Vending At Tobacco Auction Floors

13 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Government has threatened to withdraw licences from Tobacco Auction Floors who are not adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures.

Addressing journalists in Harare Saturday evening, Vice President and Health Minister Costantino Chiwenga also banned vending at all tobacco auction floors around the country.

"The owners must ensure strict adherence to preventive measures such as proper wearing of face masks, temperature checks and sanitizing of clients and maintaining physical distancing," he said.

"Each consignment of tobacco bales to be accompanied by at most 2 people into the auction floor and targeted vaccination of tobacco farmers and their workers will be available.

"Tobacco auction floor employees are required to have a negative Covid-19 PCR or rapid antigen test which will be valid for 2 weeks.

"Vending within and around the tobacco floors is prohibited and ministry health inspectors and other law enforcement agencies shall be monitoring for compliance.

"Failure to adhere to these measures will result in closure of that particular auction floor."

Vending is often more profitable during the country's tobacco selling seasons when free spending farmers are in towns.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X