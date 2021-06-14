South Africa: Youth Day Reflection - Springbok Skipper Siya Kolisi On Turning 30 On June 16

analysis

Kolisi's story, from the depths of poverty and despair to the top of the rugby world, is inspirational.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In 2019, Siya Kolisi became the first black player to captain a World Cup winning team when the Springboks famously won the Webb Ellis Cup.

On 2 November 2019, the Springboks upset the form book and toppled England 32-12 to claim their third Rugby World Cup title. It was significant for many reasons but, most importantly, it was a symbol of hope. It was a moment that showed the power of unity and collective purpose - and central to that was Bok captain Kolisi.

The Bok skipper turns 30 on Youth Day and, as he approaches a new decade with new challenges, he took some time to reflect on his career and his goals for the future, which includes next month's series against the British & Irish Lions.

What does turning 30 mean to you?

I haven't thought about it but I'm excited! I think it's a great opportunity to start fresh and look forward to what I want to do. I'm going to take a moment to...