South Africa: It's Vital for Boks That World Cup Hero Handré Pollard Stays Fit for Lions Series

13 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

The pandemic has robbed the Springboks of the chance to develop experience in depth.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A Springbok flyhalf contingent that includes Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies, as well as the accomplished Morné Steyn, is a formidable one on paper, but the latter two pivots have enjoyed little to no game time at Test level in the past few years.

Coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will hope Pollard remains fit and available for the duration of the series against the Lions. If the man who played such an influential role in winning the Rugby World Cup 2019 breaks down, the Boks may have to alter their tactical course and back two very different options in Jantjies and Steyn.

Irreplaceable players

Some players are irreplaceable. Duane Vermeulen, Man of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final and the 2020 SA Rugby Player of the Year, falls into this category.

The Bulls have confirmed that the inspirational No 8 will be sidelined for the next six weeks due to an ankle injury.

The upshot is that Vermeulen may not be back for the first Test against the Lions...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X