Uganda: Cricket Plans Resumption of Cranes Actions

14 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Allan Darren Kyeyune

Plans are underway to resume cricket activities, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has said.

Martin Ondeko, UCA chief executive, and the team under new chair Michael Nuwagaba plan a phased resumption with national teams taking priority.

"Right now, we are strategising on how to resume," Ondeko said, midway through a zoom meeting last week.

"It is going to be tough and expensive."

UCA was a fortnight ago forced suspend their activities after the national team that was due to travel to Rwanda for the annual Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Peace Cup was hit by several Covid-19 positive results.

The Covid-19 situation in Lady Cricket Cranes' camp also forced UCA's hand to suspend any other activity for the gentleman's game across the country.

Full plate

However, President Museveni last week allowed sport to continue without fans but with health protocols. And, with UCA having to organise three national teams for seven engagements, the decision on resumption was expected.

The senior men's team has to prepare for the second round of the ICC World Cricket Challenge League B in Jersey come September, while the Lady Cricket Cranes will be in Botswana for the ICC Africa Women's T20 qualifier.

"We want to leave no stone unturned. At the end of the day, player safety is paramount. We'll have a position by Monday (today)," added Ondeko.

