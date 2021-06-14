Eritrea: Workshop On Cultural Heritage and National Identity

Adi-Keih, 12 June 2021 - The Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Sciences in cooperation with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students organized a workshop focusing on cultural heritage and national identity.

The workshop was attended by 150 staff members and students of the College.

According to report, the objective of the workshop was to raise the awareness of the staff members and students of the college on the significance of preserving cultural heritage and the noble societal values and transfer them to posterity.

At the workshop 16 topics associated with cultural and national identity were raised and extensive discussion was conducted, the report added.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Mensura Ismail, head of the NUEYS branch in Higher Education Institutions and Sawa indicating that the Eritrean youth and students have the responsibility of shouldering and preserving the noble cultural and societal values as well as fully understand the challenges and opportunities at hand as people and nation, called on the participants to upgrade the knowledge they have acquired and transfer them to fellow colleagues.

Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences on his part stated that the workshop is part of the national endeavor to raise the awareness and understanding of nationals on the significance of cultural heritage and the noble societal values.