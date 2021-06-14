Eritrea: Workshop On Cultural Heritage and National Identity

12 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Adi-Keih, 12 June 2021 - The Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Sciences in cooperation with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students organized a workshop focusing on cultural heritage and national identity.

The workshop was attended by 150 staff members and students of the College.

According to report, the objective of the workshop was to raise the awareness of the staff members and students of the college on the significance of preserving cultural heritage and the noble societal values and transfer them to posterity.

At the workshop 16 topics associated with cultural and national identity were raised and extensive discussion was conducted, the report added.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Mensura Ismail, head of the NUEYS branch in Higher Education Institutions and Sawa indicating that the Eritrean youth and students have the responsibility of shouldering and preserving the noble cultural and societal values as well as fully understand the challenges and opportunities at hand as people and nation, called on the participants to upgrade the knowledge they have acquired and transfer them to fellow colleagues.

Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences on his part stated that the workshop is part of the national endeavor to raise the awareness and understanding of nationals on the significance of cultural heritage and the noble societal values.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X