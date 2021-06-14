Eritrea: Official Consecration of His Reverend Abune Qerlos, 5th Patriarch of Eritrea

13 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Official Ceremony for the Consecration of His reverend Abune Qerlos, 5th Patriarch of Eritrea's Orthodox Tewahdo Church, held today at Asmara's St. Mary's Church with all the elaborated church rituals.

Representatives of monasteries, dioceses, administrations, and departments of the Holy Synod as well as Theological Colleges, Government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps attended the official ceremony.

At the ceremony, a brief history of His Reverend Abune Qerlos was presented.

His Reverend Abune Qerlos has been elected as 5th Patriarch of Eritrea's Orthodox Tewahdo Church in an election conducted on 12 May in Asmara in accordance with the norms and regulations of the Holy Synod and the Church.

Abune Qerlos was Arch-Bishop of Adi-Keih Diocese.

