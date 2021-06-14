Tunisia: Jerandi/Mangouch Discuss Issues of Mutual Interest

13 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The coordination of positions between Tunisia and Libya on issues of mutual interest to be discussed at the meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers scheduled for next week in Qatar, was the focus of a phone conversation held Sunday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangouch.

Jerandi reiterated on this occasion, Tunisia's support to the political process in Libya, voicing satisfaction at the dynamic recorded by the Tunisian-Libyan relations during the last period, notably with the mutual visits of senior officials and the resumption of trade and flights between the two countries.

The two ministers also pointed out the importance of well preparing the next bilateral meetings, such as the meeting of the preparatory committee of the Tunisian-Libyan High Joint Commission.

The conversation between the two ministers was held three weeks after the visit of a Tunisian delegation to Libya led by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and including ministers, the Central Bank of Tunisia Governor, the presidents of national organisations and 100 businessmen.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X