Tunisia: Jerandi/Mangouch Discuss Issues of Mutual Interest

Tunis/Tunisia — The coordination of positions between Tunisia and Libya on issues of mutual interest to be discussed at the meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers scheduled for next week in Qatar, was the focus of a phone conversation held Sunday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangouch.

Jerandi reiterated on this occasion, Tunisia's support to the political process in Libya, voicing satisfaction at the dynamic recorded by the Tunisian-Libyan relations during the last period, notably with the mutual visits of senior officials and the resumption of trade and flights between the two countries.

The two ministers also pointed out the importance of well preparing the next bilateral meetings, such as the meeting of the preparatory committee of the Tunisian-Libyan High Joint Commission.

The conversation between the two ministers was held three weeks after the visit of a Tunisian delegation to Libya led by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and including ministers, the Central Bank of Tunisia Governor, the presidents of national organisations and 100 businessmen.