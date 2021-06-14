Egypt: Sports Minister Discusses With Formula E Organizing Motor Races in Egypt

Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhi discussed Saturday 12/06/2021 with Alejandro Agag, CEO of Formula E Championship, the potential of organizing the Formula E and Extreme E championships for electric motors in Egypt this year, to benefit from Egypt's potentials in organizing sports events.

Sobhi welcomed cooperation with Formula E in holding the championship in Egypt, asking Agag to send a detailed report on Formula E and Extreme E championships to take the necessary measures for playing hist to the two world events.

The minister directed to consider holding the proposed championships in either the Red Sea resort cities of Galala, Hurghada, or Sharm el Sheikh.