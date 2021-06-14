Egypt: Sisi Directs to Further Promote Meat Industry Sector

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued directives to further promote the sector of meat industry and production for the best benefit of people.

He ordered allocating additional finance of EGP 10 billion to livestock projects.

Sisi made the remarks on Saturday 12/06/2021 during a meeting with Prime Minister Mosutafa Madbouli and Agriculture Minister El Sayyed el Quseir.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said the meeting tackled a number of national projects of the Agriculture Ministry.

Within this context, Sisi stood on the progress realized so far in developing El Zahraa State Stud of the legendary Arabian horses.

Meanwhile, Quseir noted that the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) approved to accredit a number of labs affiliated with the Animal Health Research Center.

He said that Egypt's veterinary labs are abiding by international standards.

As for the poultry industry, Sisi also ordered to form a higher committee for regulating poultry industry mechanisms to promote this sector.