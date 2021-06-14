Egypt: PM Reviews Latest Tourism Movement Indicators

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli met Saturday 12/06/2021 with Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Anani to follow up on the latest indicators of the tourism movement to Egypt.

The reports covered the period from July 2020 to May 2021.

The meeting also mulled over the precautionary measures applied in various tourist destinations to limit the spread of coronavirus.

It also reviewed efforts made for promoting the Egyptian tourist destinations to restore the momentum and glow of the tourism movement.

Preparations are under way for a trip gathering the ministers of foreign affairs, tourism, and health for promoting Egyptian tourism abroad, Anani said.