Sudan: EU Ambassadors Participate in Local Cleaning Campaign

Khartoum — A group of European ambassadors have participated with representatives of local and international organizations and the residents of Tuti Island in the cleaning of the Island's beach and the market street from waste and litter to observe World Environment Day (June 5).

The group includes the ambassadors of Sweden, Netherlands, Spain and the European Union. They have responded to an initiative presented by the young people of Tuti Island, on the confluence of the White and Blue Niles north of Khartoum, to support local communities in environment protection and waste management.

The European Union supports the local initiatives presented through local and international organizations.

In his speech, Mr. Daniel Weiss, Chargé d'Affairs of the European Union said that the problem of waste management is a threat to the environment in Sudan and many countries around the world.

Mr. Daniel said the solution to the problem is to increase the awareness of the people to produce less waste. Opening the door for investment in the recycling of goods is another solution. The European Union diplomat called on the Sudanese youth to invent new local solutions and build community-based teams to protect the environment in neighborhoods and villages in Sudan.

It is to be recalled that Tuti islanders have been recognised in 2015 as Champions of Disaster Risk Reduction by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

They have been selected for the award, along with other seven communities around the world, because they live in harmony with the river Nile and their traditional systems of flood warnings have ensured little or no loss of life in major flood events.