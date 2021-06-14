Egypt Reports 711 New Coronavirus Cases, 35 Fatalities

13 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said on Saturday 12/6/2021 that 711 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 272,491.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 35 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,582.

As many as 433 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 200,273 so far, the spokesperson said.

