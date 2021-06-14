Egypt: Emigration Minister Urges Expats to Promote 'Speak Arabic' APP Among Children

13 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram has urged Egyptian families living abroad to encourage their children to use a "Speak Arabic" application to be able to assess this electronic platform launched as part of the presidential initiative.

Launched late May, this initiative is meant to entrench the national identity and educate younger generations of expats about their native language.

The app should be available on cell phones and tablets.

Makram was speaking during a "Speak Arabic" camp, the 15th, via video conference on Sunday.

The minister initiated a dialogue with children attending the camp online and asked them about lessons they learned from the application.

She urged them to promote this app among their fellow students and to answer a survey about it available on https://bit.ly/3cFjeqK.

This camp is important to evaluate the whole process through listening to opinions of Egyptian families abroad and their feedback about the "Speak Arabic" app, Makram said, adding this would serve as a reference when launching the second phase of the initiative, which should address nationals aged between 9 and 12.

