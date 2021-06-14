Egypt: 8th International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem on Saturday 12/6/2021 kicked off the 8th edition of the International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts at Bir Youssef Theater in Cairo's Citadel of Sultan Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi.

The festival will be held from June 12 to 18 under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

A total of 30 bands from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Palestine, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Colombia, Philippines, DR of Congo and some foreign communities in Egypt are set to take part in the event.

Founded by artist and director Intisar Abdel Fattah under the slogan "Drum Dialogue for Peace," the festival brings together representatives of 30 different countries along with their cultures and drum beats, a press release by its management said.

South Sudan and Colombia are the two guests of honour this year. Palestine and its traditional Dabka will also be presented, it added.

The Schedule:

All performances Start at 8 p.m. Entrance is free of charge in all performances. The opening and closing ceremony are with free invitations that would be available on the opening night, at the premises of the Citadel starting 6:30 p.m

Saturday 12 June at 8 p.m. (Invitations Only)

Venue: Beir Youssef theatre, at the Citadel

Opening night where all of the troupes are represented, guided by director Intisar Abdel Fattah

Sunday 13 June at 8 p.m.

Venue1: Beir Youssef theatre, Citadel

Colombia

Southern Sudan

Egyptian national troupe for folk arts, Port-said University

Venue 2: Qobet Al-Ghoury

Southern Sudan

Pakistan

Tablet Al -Set troupe

Beap band (Beats from the world)

Venue 3: Al-Hanager yard, Opera House premises

Palestine, Al-Falouga troupe

The Circus Art troupe

Al-Sahel for folk Arts Egypt

Venue 4: Al-Horeyya garden

Palestine, Kanaan troupe

The national troupe for folk arts, Ain Shams University

Venue 5: Prince Taz Palace

Sudan, Danqala association Troupe

The stars of Cairo troupe, Ain shams University

Venue 6: Beit-Al-Sinnary, Al-Sayeda Zeinab

Indonesia

Congo

Nubian drum beats troupe and the folk music instruments and Hasaballa Troupe in a Drum Dialogue for Peace

Monday 14 June 2021

Venue 1: Beir Youssef theatre, the citadel

The Philippines

Palestine, Al-Falouga troupe

Reda folk Dance Troupe

Ain Shams University troupe

Venue 2: Qobet Al-Ghoury

Congo

Bangladesh

Stars of Cairo Troupe for folk arts

Venue 3: Al-Hanager yard, Opera House premises

Al-Amal Small Orchestra troupe, Egypt

Palestine, Kanaan troupe

Sudan

Venue 4: Al-Horeyya garden

Nubian Drums troupe, Egyptian folk music instruments troupe and Hasaballa Troupe

The Circus Art troupe

Peap Band (An invitation to Joy)

Venue 5: Prince Taz Palace

Southern Sudan 2

Indonesia

The National folk troupe (Egypt)

Venue 6: Beit-Al-Sinnary Al-Saida Zeinab

The National Troupe for Folk Music

Daqahlia arts center Troupe

Oscarizma Troupe

Tuesday 15 June 2021

Venue1: Beir Youssef theatre, Citadel

Indonesia

Palestine, Kanaan Troupe

National Folk music Troupe, Egypt

Venue 2: Qobet Al-Ghoury

The Philippines

Southern Sudan 1

Dakahlia folk Centre troupe

Venue 3: Al-Hanager yard, Opera House premises

Southern Sudan 2

National Folk arts troupe

Oscarizma Troupe

Venue 4: Al-Horeyya garden

Palestine, Al Falouga troupe

The Circus Art (The Clown and the children)

The stars of Cairo Troupe

Venue 5: Prince Taz Palace

Bangladesh

Reda folk troupe

Peap Band

Venue 6: Beit-Al-Sinnary Al-Saida Zeinab

Donqola association troupe, Sudan

Ain Shams university troupe

Sahel for folk arts Troupe

Wednesday 16 June 2021

Venue1: Beir Youssef theatre, Citadel

Donqola Association troupe, Sudan

Nubian Drum beat troupe, Egyptian musical instrument troupe, and Hasaballa troupe (Egypt) in a Dialogue along the Nile.

Venue 2: Qobet Al-Ghoury

Al- Falouga troupe, Palestine

The National troupe for folk arts

(A day for the love of Palestine)

Venue 3: Al-Hanager yard, Opera House premises

Indonesia

Reda Folk Troupe

Tabla El-Set troupe (Egypt)

Venue 4: Al-Horeyya garden

Yemen

Ain Shams University Troupe

Oscarizma Troupe, Egypt

Venue 5: Prince Taz Palace

Southern Sudan 1

The National Folk music troupe

Circus Art troupe

Venue 6: Beit-Al-Sinnary Al-Saida Zeinab

Southern Sudan 2

Palestine, Kanaan Troupe

The Stars of Cairo Troupe

Peap Band (Egypt)

Thursday 17 June 2021

Rehersal for all the participants on the closing ceremony (No Audience Allowed)

Friday 18 June 2021

The closing ceremony where all troupes shall perform under the guidance of Director Intisar Abdel Fattah

Venue: Beir Youssef Theatre, at 8 p.m