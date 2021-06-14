Egypt: 8th International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem on Saturday 12/6/2021 kicked off the 8th edition of the International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts at Bir Youssef Theater in Cairo's Citadel of Sultan Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi.
The festival will be held from June 12 to 18 under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
A total of 30 bands from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Palestine, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Colombia, Philippines, DR of Congo and some foreign communities in Egypt are set to take part in the event.
Founded by artist and director Intisar Abdel Fattah under the slogan "Drum Dialogue for Peace," the festival brings together representatives of 30 different countries along with their cultures and drum beats, a press release by its management said.
South Sudan and Colombia are the two guests of honour this year. Palestine and its traditional Dabka will also be presented, it added.
The Schedule:
All performances Start at 8 p.m. Entrance is free of charge in all performances. The opening and closing ceremony are with free invitations that would be available on the opening night, at the premises of the Citadel starting 6:30 p.m
Saturday 12 June at 8 p.m. (Invitations Only)
Venue: Beir Youssef theatre, at the Citadel
Opening night where all of the troupes are represented, guided by director Intisar Abdel Fattah
Sunday 13 June at 8 p.m.
Venue1: Beir Youssef theatre, Citadel
Colombia
Southern Sudan
Egyptian national troupe for folk arts, Port-said University
Venue 2: Qobet Al-Ghoury
Southern Sudan
Pakistan
Tablet Al -Set troupe
Beap band (Beats from the world)
Venue 3: Al-Hanager yard, Opera House premises
Palestine, Al-Falouga troupe
The Circus Art troupe
Al-Sahel for folk Arts Egypt
Venue 4: Al-Horeyya garden
Palestine, Kanaan troupe
The national troupe for folk arts, Ain Shams University
Venue 5: Prince Taz Palace
Sudan, Danqala association Troupe
The stars of Cairo troupe, Ain shams University
Venue 6: Beit-Al-Sinnary, Al-Sayeda Zeinab
Indonesia
Congo
Nubian drum beats troupe and the folk music instruments and Hasaballa Troupe in a Drum Dialogue for Peace
Monday 14 June 2021
Venue 1: Beir Youssef theatre, the citadel
The Philippines
Palestine, Al-Falouga troupe
Reda folk Dance Troupe
Ain Shams University troupe
Venue 2: Qobet Al-Ghoury
Congo
Bangladesh
Stars of Cairo Troupe for folk arts
Venue 3: Al-Hanager yard, Opera House premises
Al-Amal Small Orchestra troupe, Egypt
Palestine, Kanaan troupe
Sudan
Venue 4: Al-Horeyya garden
Nubian Drums troupe, Egyptian folk music instruments troupe and Hasaballa Troupe
The Circus Art troupe
Peap Band (An invitation to Joy)
Venue 5: Prince Taz Palace
Southern Sudan 2
Indonesia
The National folk troupe (Egypt)
Venue 6: Beit-Al-Sinnary Al-Saida Zeinab
The National Troupe for Folk Music
Daqahlia arts center Troupe
Oscarizma Troupe
Tuesday 15 June 2021
Venue1: Beir Youssef theatre, Citadel
Indonesia
Palestine, Kanaan Troupe
National Folk music Troupe, Egypt
Venue 2: Qobet Al-Ghoury
The Philippines
Southern Sudan 1
Dakahlia folk Centre troupe
Venue 3: Al-Hanager yard, Opera House premises
Southern Sudan 2
National Folk arts troupe
Oscarizma Troupe
Venue 4: Al-Horeyya garden
Palestine, Al Falouga troupe
The Circus Art (The Clown and the children)
The stars of Cairo Troupe
Venue 5: Prince Taz Palace
Bangladesh
Reda folk troupe
Peap Band
Venue 6: Beit-Al-Sinnary Al-Saida Zeinab
Donqola association troupe, Sudan
Ain Shams university troupe
Sahel for folk arts Troupe
Wednesday 16 June 2021
Venue1: Beir Youssef theatre, Citadel
Donqola Association troupe, Sudan
Nubian Drum beat troupe, Egyptian musical instrument troupe, and Hasaballa troupe (Egypt) in a Dialogue along the Nile.
Venue 2: Qobet Al-Ghoury
Al- Falouga troupe, Palestine
The National troupe for folk arts
(A day for the love of Palestine)
Venue 3: Al-Hanager yard, Opera House premises
Indonesia
Reda Folk Troupe
Tabla El-Set troupe (Egypt)
Venue 4: Al-Horeyya garden
Yemen
Ain Shams University Troupe
Oscarizma Troupe, Egypt
Venue 5: Prince Taz Palace
Southern Sudan 1
The National Folk music troupe
Circus Art troupe
Venue 6: Beit-Al-Sinnary Al-Saida Zeinab
Southern Sudan 2
Palestine, Kanaan Troupe
The Stars of Cairo Troupe
Peap Band (Egypt)
Thursday 17 June 2021
Rehersal for all the participants on the closing ceremony (No Audience Allowed)
Friday 18 June 2021
The closing ceremony where all troupes shall perform under the guidance of Director Intisar Abdel Fattah
Venue: Beir Youssef Theatre, at 8 p.m