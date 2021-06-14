Egypt: Maait - Egypt Is Successfully Proceeding With Developing, Digitizing Tax Management Mechanism

13 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said Egypt - under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi - is successfully proceeding with developing and digitizing the tax management mechanism.

In a statement on Sunday, he said this will ensure tax justice and contribute to having high-quality tax mechanisms.

E-Tax Chairman Ibrahim Sarhan hailed the fruitful efforts exerted by Egypt to build a comprehensive digital system of the tax mechanism.

He noted that a memorandum of understanding was signed between E-Tax and SAP LLC to promote digitization of the Egypt Tax Authority.

For his part, SAP Egypt Managing Director Hoda Mansour said digital transformation is no more an option, noting that digitizing the tax system would increase tax revenues and curb tax evasion.

